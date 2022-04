An Iowa City man who allegedly got into an argument downtown that turned physical was arrested early Sunday morning. According to police, 24-year-old Aaron Kimber of Burns Avenue was at Brothers Bar and Grille just before 2:30am and got into an argument with another man. He allegedly punched him in the face, leaving him with a bloody nose. He also reportedly tried to fight other people, and police were called. Kimber allegedly was visibly intoxicated, with bloodshot watery eyes, the odor of ingested alcohol, and slurred speech. He was told to stop trying to fight with people and tried to walk through the officer on scene. The officer grabbed Kimber, and he pushed the officer back. That resulted in Kimber being taken to the ground.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO