The City of Monroe is looking for input regarding the future of its pedestrian, bicycle and park improvements. The city recently launched a 17-question parks and trails survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CityofMonroeParks-Trails. City leaders are currently developing plans to expand pedestrian and bicycle facilities, and update the Monroe's 5-year park plan. These plans make the city eligible to apply for state grants and other sources of funding.

MONROE, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO