Many people came out of the second year of the pandemic with new hobbies or favorite shows, but Reverend Shawn Amos came out with a book, a new album, and a fresh perspective. The book, Cookies and Milk, is a middle-grade fiction novel about Amos’ experience growing up in his father’s cookie shop, Famous Amos. The album is an unapologetically honest project with a unique songwriting story behind it. Amos sat down with American Songwriter to talk about both of these writing projects and his journey of self-reflection over the last two years.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO