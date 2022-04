At Keemo’s house in LA, Jack tells Allie that he is there because of Hao Nguyen. Allie points out that it is a very common name and they must have him confused with someone else. When she asks what they want him with, Jack explains that Keemo was his son. Allie says that’s impossible. He was her dad and he never mentioned him. He must be mistaken as her father never knew his father. Jack says that her father did not tell her the whole truth. He admits that he did not know of his existence until he was a young adult. That’s when they were reunited. She doesn’t know why she should believe this and wants proof. He hands her a picture of himself with her grandmother. Although she died before she was born, she recognizes Luan from photos. Jack explains that was their wedding day and her father was his best man.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 DAYS AGO