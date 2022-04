The Texas A&M Aggies beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 3-2, to take the Game 1 thriller Friday evening. “We had our chances in the seventh and eighth and just couldn't get a big hit. You know, when it mattered, and that's kind of the difference in the game. Credit to their bullpen that made some pitches when it counted, and we just didn't do enough offensively,” said Alabama baseball head coach Bo Bohannon.

