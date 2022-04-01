ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeschooling is increasing, but that can bring challenges in college

Cover picture for the articleHomeschooling has been on the rise since the pandemic, with...

Daily Mail

Parents slam woke Colorado school district's decision to AX valedictorians after bosses declared 'learning is not a competition'

A Colorado school district has infuriated parents after announcing plans to ax valedictorian prizes in what they have branded the latest 'equity'-obsessed focus on mediocrity over excellence. 'The practices of class rank and valedictorian status are outdated and inconsistent with what we know and believe of our students,' Cherry Creek...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
Chattanooga Daily News

Educator, who had been teaching for 40 years and even received the Teacher of the Year award, slapped a student in the face because of the hoodie they had worn to class

The 61-year-old educator, who had been teaching for 40 years and even received the Teacher of the Year award, reportedly slapped a student in the face because of the hoodie the student had worn to class. A press release from the school says the confrontation was sparked by the student’s hoodie but did not provide more details.
EDUCATION
State
North Carolina State
Fox News

Virginia judge says parents of 12 immunocompromised kids can ask schools to require masks

A Virginia judge on Wednesday ruled that the parents of 12 immunocompromised children can request that their schools require other students to wear masks. "Our initial reaction was pure relief," Tasha Nelson, a mother and plaintiff in the lawsuit, told FOX 5 in Washington, D.C., after the judge's ruling. "Jack is 10 years old. He loves science, he’s a goofball, he’s a gamer. He also lives with a disease called cystic fibrosis. He takes about 50 pills a day. He does about one to two hours of physical therapy a day … quite frankly, he works harder for every breath he takes than anyone you’re likely to have ever met."
VIRGINIA STATE
Effingham Radio

A Third Of U.S. Teachers Report Being Threatened By Students

A third of U.S. teachers report being threatened by students, according to a new survey. The American Psychological Association says it surveyed nearly 15-thousand teachers and other school staff members during the 20-21 school year, and a third of them said they experienced at least one incident of verbal or threatening violence from students.
EDUCATION
Government Technology

Colleges of Education Sound the Alarms On Teacher Shortage

(TNS) — As teacher dissatisfaction rates rise and concerns about teacher shortages intensify, colleges of education are sounding the alarm: Enrollment has been steadily declining for the past decade, and the pandemic has likely made things worse. The American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education released its second comprehensive...
EDUCATION
Parents Magazine

One of Irish Step Dance's Best Dancers Is a Black High School Student

As parents and caregivers, we do what we can to ensure our children have the opportunity to chase all of their dreams. Yet, too often, our efforts are met with a limiting, and downright stereotypical set of options. Black children with interests that don't fit into a box are vulnerable to exclusion within, and outside of, Black communities.
THEATER & DANCE
Education
Daily Mail

Washington state school district will encourage teachers to consider students' race when dishing out punishments: Critics say new policy will result in harsher punishments for white students

A school district in Washington state has passed a new policy that critics say encourages administrators to factor in race when disciplining students. The Clover Park School District board approved the new policy on a 3-2 vote on March 14, over the objections of board members who expressed concerns that it was ill-conceived.
EDUCATION
AccuWeather

16-year-old environmental scientist kickstarted her own career

Despite having an undergraduate and two graduate degrees at just 14 years old, Dorothy Jean Tillman -- an award-winning child prodigy, tech and art enthusiast, community leader and nationally recognized scientist -- took matters into her own hands almost two years ago by kickstarting not only her own career but also the careers of other kids interested in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics).
CHICAGO, IL
KTNV

College students continue to navigate mental health challenges

WORCESTER, Mass. — As a college sophomore and division three NCAA basketball player, Michael O'Brien has plenty of things to juggle. That's why this 20-year-old student and his teammates at Clark University have started focusing on their mental health in addition to sharpening their skills on the court. "Basketball...
MENTAL HEALTH
9NEWS

Teacher believes Bringing Music to Life can be an 'equalizer'

EDGEWATER, Colo. — Danna Orocsco, a freshman at Jefferson Junior/Senior High School in Edgewater, knows what it's like to try to learn music with few resources. "I'm from Colombia," Danna said. "I was born and raised there, and we only learn about music theory because there's really not enough money to provide everybody with an instrument."
EDGEWATER, CO

