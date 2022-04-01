UNC plans renovations of athletic facilities that haven’t seen work in two decades

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Saturday night's Final Four historic game will always be remembered and a game fans will talk about forever. The UNC Tar Heels will advance to the National Championship after beating the Duke Blue Devils 81-77 in the Final Four Saturday in New Orleans. The two...
North Carolina men's basketball fans swarmed onto Franklin Street in Chapel Hill after the Tar Heels defeated Duke in the 2022 NCAA Final Four on Saturday, April 2. The Tar Heels advance to face the Kansas Jayhawks in the NCAA Tournament national championship on Monday night. The Duke loss ended...
At least ten people were injured during celebrations in downtown Chapel Hill, North Carolina, following the University of North Carolina's Final Four win over Duke, officials said.
After a victory over the Duke Blue Devils in the Final Four, the North Carolina Tar Heels are onto the national title game against the Kansas Jayhawks. Following UNC’s 81-77 victory over Duke on Saturday night, fourth-year Tar Heels star Leaky Black shared an emotional moment with his family in the stands.
