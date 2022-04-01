ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car accident deaths in NC are increasing. Distracted driving is part of the reason.

Cover picture for the articleMany North Carolina residents already have safety on their minds for...

Video shows distracted driver nearly rear end St. George police car

St. George, UT (ABC4) – Distracted driving has become one of the leading causes of traffic accidents over the years. Mainly due to cellphone usage. The St. George Police Department posted on their Facebook page an example of distracted driving. In the video, it shows a driver not watching the road ahead of them. Even with emergency lights activated, they almost hit the patrol car. Luckily, the car or the driver, stopped the vehicle before it rear ended the patrol car.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Bristol police to take part in initiative aimed at curbing distracted driving

BRISTOL – Police next month will take part in a national campaign to cut down on distracted driving. The first leg of the “U drive. U text. U pay.” campaign will take place in April, while the second leg is usually held in the fall. The national campaign, which includes state police and various municipal police departments, steps up enforcement of distracted driving, which has been attributed to one of the leading causes of crashes over the past 10 years.
BRISTOL, CT
Statewide distracted driving enforcement and awareness campaign

Law enforcement officers from the Evesham Township Police Department will be cracking down on distracted drivers during April as part of New Jersey’s UDrive. UText. UPay. enforcement campaign. Beginning April 1 and running through the end of the month, the high visibility law enforcement initiative will target motorists who...
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
RED BANK: DISTRACTED DRIVING CRACKDOWN

Pay attention: that’s the message Red Bank police hope to get across to motorists as they conduct a special distracted-driving enforcement detail in April. Dubbed “U Drive, U Text, U Pay,” the enhanced enforcement effort, funded with federal money, will target motorists who engage in dangerous distracted driving behaviors. That includes talking on handheld cellphones and sending text messages while driving, according to an RBPD announcement.
RED BANK, NJ
Safety advocate creates community challenge to address distracted driving

“How do you feel when you can't look at your phone for an extended period of time?”. That’s the question Carly Baez, the co-facilitator of the Annual Arizona Distracted Driving Summit, is trying to get Arizonans to address with the Distracted Driving Community Challenge she created. The challenge is...
ARIZONA STATE
SCSO investigates fatal car accident

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash that occurred at River Road in Killona, LA on March 23, 2022 shortly before 11:00 PM. The crash claimed the life of 46 year old Jamaine Lamond Williams, a resident of Hahnville, LA. The initial investigation revealed...
KILLONA, LA

