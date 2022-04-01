Businesses excited for Final Four fervor, but want to keep from being overwhelmed

KING, N.C. — A North Carolina branding company is preparing to possibly create Duke or University of North Carolina championship shirts for Hanes. When it comes to Duke and North Carolina basketball, Nvizion Inc., located on Charles Road in King, North Carolina, knows a thing or two about championships.
With the highly-anticipated Final Four matchup between Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill less than two days away, law enforcement in Chapel Hill is not waiting to prepare for potentially rowdy crowds Saturday night.
Pure elation was coursing through the veins of Tar Heel fans the moment the buzzer sounded on Carolina's 81-77 victory over the Duke Blue Devils in the Saturday night Final Four game that ended Coach K's 42-season career.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – UNC Chapel Hill fans are pumped and showing off their Carolina Blue colors for the national championship game between the Tar Heels and the Kansas Jayhawks. It comes off an 81-77 win against rival Duke in the “Battle of the Blue Bloods” Saturday. While eyes will be glued to the game Monday, […]
After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – StubHub reports that the Final Four in New Orleans is one of the hottest selling NCAA tournaments in their history. “With excitement building for the first tournament matchup between Duke and North Carolina and what may be Coach Krzyzewski’s final game, we expect to see demand increase even more as we get closer to Saturday,” said Michael Silveira, a spokesperson from StubHub.
After the Myers Park High School football team was forced to forfeit the 2021-22 season over players not officially living in the district, QCN is finally hearing from the parents who sponsored the athletes who played in last year’s games.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In 2018 the Cox Mill Chargers already had Wendell Moore Jr., a top college prospect. Then, fellow Cabarrus County native Rechon "Leaky" Black decided to transfer back to the area, and joined the team. "Made my life a little easier," former Chargers coach Jody Barbee said....
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday night, Charlotte Ray will be watching the Final Four. It’s a rivalry unlike any other. Duke versus University of North Carolina. Blue Devils and Tar Heels. But for Charlotte Ray, her reason for watching is personal. Jason Ray, her son and at the time...
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — After UNC won the Battle of the Blue Bloods, everyone knew that the commotion of celebration was abound on historic Franklin Street. Chapel Hill town officials estimate that there were upwards of 35,000-40,000 people on the streets downtown following the game. For reference, as of 2019, the estimated population of […]
On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Basketball Analyst and Reporter Deshaun Tate and longtime partner Blue Belly Tom to recap the national semifinal games of the Men's NCAA Tournament and preview the blue blood championship between North Carolina and Kansas Monday night.
TAMPA — University of South Florida head football coach Jeff Scott is walking in George O'Leary's footsteps. Scott is trying to get a football program which has been spinning its wheels the past few years out of a rut and back on course, much as O'Leary did for the University of Central Florida team when he took over in 2004 and got UCF headed in the right direction.
Automating financial tasks sounds like the perfect way to check mundane items like saving and paying bills off your to-do list with minimal effort. But there's a potential downside to giving up manual control. When you automate bills, you may be less likely to review them and notice errors, or...
