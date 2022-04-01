Businesses excited for Final Four fervor, but want to keep from being overwhelmed

TAMPA — University of South Florida head football coach Jeff Scott is walking in George O'Leary's footsteps. Scott is trying to get a football program which has been spinning its wheels the past few years out of a rut and back on course, much as O'Leary did for the University of Central Florida team when he took over in 2004 and got UCF headed in the right direction. ...

TAMPA, FL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO