New Orleans, LA

Businesses excited for Final Four fervor, but want to keep from being overwhelmed

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs fans in New Orleans gear up for UNC’s historic...

On3.com

4-Star OL Olaus Alinen dives into his final four

After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
FOOTBALL
cbs17

What’s the cheapest ticket price for the Final Four?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – StubHub reports that the Final Four in New Orleans is one of the hottest selling NCAA tournaments in their history. “With excitement building for the first tournament matchup between Duke and North Carolina and what may be Coach Krzyzewski’s final game, we expect to see demand increase even more as we get closer to Saturday,” said Michael Silveira, a spokesperson from StubHub.
RALEIGH, NC
WSYM FOX 47

Final Four Frenzie, Masters Talk, Tigers and More!

On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Basketball Analyst and Reporter Deshaun Tate and longtime partner Blue Belly Tom to recap the national semifinal games of the Men's NCAA Tournament and preview the blue blood championship between North Carolina and Kansas Monday night.
LANSING, MI
The Ledger

Can Jeff Scott and USF football replicate UCF's success?

TAMPA — University of South Florida head football coach Jeff Scott is walking in George O'Leary's footsteps. Scott is trying to get a football program which has been spinning its wheels the past few years out of a rut and back on course, much as O'Leary did for the University of Central Florida team when he took over in 2004 and got UCF headed in the right direction. ...
TAMPA, FL

