Chapel Hill, NC

After fatal Franklin St. accident, Chapel Hill discusses bike safety improvements

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn electric cyclist lost his life in a traffic...

cbs17

Eastbound traffic on major Chapel Hill street closing soon

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.(WNCN) – A construction project will close the eastbound lanes of Estes Drive in Chapel hill for several weeks. Starting the week of April 4, construction of a bike lane and sidewalk on the north side of Estes Drive will begin as part of the Estes Drive Connectivity Project. This will close eastbound traffic from Somerset Dr. and the Caswell Rd. traffic light.
Franklin, NC
KLTV

Dangerous Chapel Hill intersection to get turn lane

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been a safety concern for drivers in Smith County for some time now, but change is coming. Traffic at the intersection of State Highway 64 East and Wolfe Lane, in the Chapel Hill area, will be getting a left turn lane installed. After...
cbs17

Chapel Hill cyclist hurt in hit-and-run, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.(WNCN) – The Chapel Hill Police Department reported a bicyclist was hurt in an early morning hit-and-run crash on Wednesday. The victim was traveling south on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. near Municipal Drive just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The cyclist said the vehicle that hit him left the scene of the crash. He was treated and released from UNC Hospitals.
