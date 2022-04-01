After fatal Franklin St. accident, Chapel Hill discusses bike safety improvements

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.(WNCN) – The Chapel Hill Police Department reported a bicyclist was hurt in an early morning hit-and-run crash on Wednesday. The victim was traveling south on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. near Municipal Drive just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The cyclist said the vehicle that hit him left the scene of the crash. He was treated and released from UNC Hospitals.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO