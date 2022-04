Some homeowners may try to handle critter control independently, but wildlife trapping is best left to the professionals. Raccoons, squirrels, birds, and more can move in and make themselves at home in your attic, basement, or yard. This raises the concern of damage to the structure and the spread of disease. There are many reasons wildlife may want to come into our homes, including looking for warmth or food. Many of these animals have lost their natural habitats due to land development and human encroachment into areas the animals typically inhabit. This results in animals exploring more urban areas for food and a safe place to stay.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO