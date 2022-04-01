Road closure: Sleepy Valley Road

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Drivers in Pittsburg should know a stretch of road in town will be completely closed for several days. Starting (today) on March 14th and through Friday March 18th the 1100 Block of East 22nd St. in Pittsburg will be closed to traffic at the railroad crossing. The closure is needed for track and crossing repairs.

PITTSBURG, KS ・ 20 DAYS AGO