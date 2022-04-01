ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

Road closure: Sleepy Valley Road

cityhs.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSleepy Valley Road, between Gorge and Spring Valley roads, will be closed from...

www.cityhs.net

FourStates

Pittsburg road closure begins

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Drivers in Pittsburg should know a stretch of road in town will be completely closed for several days. Starting (today) on March 14th and through Friday March 18th the 1100 Block of East 22nd St. in Pittsburg will be closed to traffic at the railroad crossing. The closure is needed for track and crossing repairs.
PITTSBURG, KS
News 8 WROC

Woman dies during boating trip in Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, A.R. (KTVX) – A 68-year-old woman died during a boating trip at Grand Canyon National Park on Thursday, the U.S. National Park Service confirmed. The fatal incident happened on the Colorado River, according to NPS. Mary Kelley of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, was on her ninth day of a multi-day private boating trip. Authorities […]
ACCIDENTS
WHIZ

Jackson Road Closure Next Week

The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office announces a road closure for next week. Officials said Jackson Road will closed between Boggs Road and the East Pike from 8:30am-2:30pm on Monday, March 28, 2022 and Tuesday, March 29. Crews will be removing trees along the road. Please follow and like us:
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
MyChesCo

Route 372 (Lower Valley Road) Lane Closure Scheduled in Atglen Borough, West Sadsbury Township

ATGLEN, PA — Route 372 (Lower Valley Road) motorists will encounter a lane closure with flagging this week approaching the Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) intersection on Monday, March 28, through Friday, April 1, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for pavement patching and repair under a project to replace the bridge that carries Route 372 (Lower Valley Road) over Officers Run in Atglen Borough and West Sadsbury Township, Chester County, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
ATGLEN, PA
Fremont Tribune

City of Fremont announces road closure

The City of Fremont announced Monday that Downing Street from Old Highway 8 to Old Highway 275 will be closed for water main installation. Traffic will be rerouted to Hills Road. This closure will be in effect through Tuesday, March 22. Fremont. Traffic. Road Closure. Reporter/news assistant. I'm a native...
FREMONT, NE
WDAM-TV

Bridge closure affecting businesses on Country Club Road

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation closed the bridge on Country Club Road and U.S. Highway 49. Crews discovered the issue on Monday. There’s no specific timeline on how long the repair will take. Businesses owners in the area, like Marco Baker, are hoping for the best.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WRAL

High-impact road closure begins today in Clayton

N.C. Highway 42 in Clayton, just off U.S. Highway 70 Business at the railroad tracks, will be closed to traffic starting at 5 a.m. Tuesday. The closure is expected to last between 24-36 hours. Reporter: Nia Harden. Photographer: Charles Bradley.
CLAYTON, NC
WNYT

Broken poles cause road closure on Nott Street

An early morning accident on Nott Street involving two cars took out several power line poles causing roads to be closed. Schenectady Police tell us the damage happened around 4:00 a.m. in front of Ellis Hospital. It is unclear how the poles went down, but National Grid assures us no...
SCHENECTADY, NY

