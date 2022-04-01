Road closure: Sleepy Valley Road

ATGLEN, PA — Route 372 (Lower Valley Road) motorists will encounter a lane closure with flagging this week approaching the Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) intersection on Monday, March 28, through Friday, April 1, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for pavement patching and repair under a project to replace the bridge that carries Route 372 (Lower Valley Road) over Officers Run in Atglen Borough and West Sadsbury Township, Chester County, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
