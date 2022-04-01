ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Smart City Memphis

By Smart City Memphis
smartcitymemphis.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve heard a great deal in recent years from City Hall about how population growth is a top priority for Memphis to the point that it spawned yet another reason to waive taxes, this time for apartments that were supposedly the magnet for in-migration. There was no research offered to support...

www.smartcitymemphis.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Black population shrinks in 23 of America's 100 biggest cities as residents move to suburbs in search of affordable housing, lower crime and more amenities, census data show

Black Americans are leaving city centers and moving to the suburbs, drawn by affordable housing, lower crime and more amenities as part of a trend that's been accelerating for decades, according to the 2020 Census. Twenty-three of the biggest cities in the US lost black residents in the 2020 count....
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Arkansas State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
REAL ESTATE
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Inequality#Smart City#Shrinking Cities#Cardiff City#Population Decline
moneytalksnews.com

12 Cities Where Home Values Have Jumped Over 40% Since the Pandemic Started

Housing values have jumped in recent years. Since the pandemic began, the median home price in the U.S. is up 32.4%, to $331,533. But in 12 cities, the rise has been stratospheric. These dozen metros have recorded at least a 40% increase in home price appreciation, according to newly released figures from real estate website Zillow.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Arkansas

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 954,913 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 292 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Arkansas, deaths attributable to the […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios

Cities are switching to "smart" rat control

Forget toxic pesticides: The next generation of urban rodent control relies on internet-connected traps that shock or impale a rat or mouse before isolating it in a chamber for disposal. Why it matters: Rat complaints have surged in the aftermath of pandemic lockdowns, and cities are cracking down with renewed...
PETS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Hottest Luxury Home Market in America

The frenzy of activity in the U.S. housing market has gone on for two years. And based on January data, this will likely not end any time soon. The median home price in America has been climbing and now sits at a record $350,000. The figure could move closer to $400,000 by year’s end.  Partly […]
KAHULUI, HI
domino

These are the Best Cities for Renters Based on What You Care About Most

If you’ve ever watched an episode of HGTV’s House Hunters, then you know the first step in any real-estate search isn’t buying Bubble Wrap at Home Depot—it’s making a priority list. And yes, that goes for renters, too. With rents hitting new all-time highs due to the hyper-competitive home sales market, many people are having to choose the one thing that is most important to them and compromise on their nice-to-haves. For example, you might have to pick between a place with a second bedroom that can double as a home office or a spacious backyard where the puppy you adopted mid-pandemic can roam. Research done by Living Cozy shows that there is a different U.S. city for every kind of tenant, depending on what you care about the most. After analyzing factors like cost of living, two-bedroom apartment availability, and number of walkable parks, the researchers found that Washington, D.C., tops the list as the best metro area overall. However, if the nation’s capital isn’t your cup of tea, one of these five other leading locations could be the right fit.
HOUSE RENT
On3.com

4-Star OL Olaus Alinen dives into his final four

After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy