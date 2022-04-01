Amanda Corrigan is April Employee of the Month

Occupation: Adjunct professor, criminology and criminal justice, University of Nebraska at Omaha. I have a strong understanding of state government and skills to manage people, projects, budgets and complex incidents. Effectively collaborating with teams in public and private sectors in education, emergency management, prisons, agriculture, power and energy, retail, religion, law enforcement and the health department. I bring sound leadership, organizational skills, advanced training and education, confidence, teamwork and vision to the office. FEMA certifications, NIMS, ICS, HSEEP, emergency management and preparedness, advanced Homeland Security, crisis negotiation, facilitator, adviser and educator.
Comments / 0