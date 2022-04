The March 16 political cartoon and the March 13 editorial slamming Florida Light and Power for their rate increases deserve a response. For starters, the notion that the rooftop solar industry is dominated by small mom-and-pop businesses does not pass the red face test. Each rooftop installation involves financing about $40,000 for the homeowner. There are already hundreds of installations. There are big bucks and big profits behind these businesses and they are certainly spending substantial amounts to influence legislation.

CALLAWAY, FL ・ 16 DAYS AGO