According to the Internal Revenue Service, U.S. taxpayers feel that paying their fair share of taxes is a civic duty. In fact, 68% completely agree and 26% are mostly in agreement with that statement. The IRS indicated that there were more than 125 million individual tax refunds for 2020. The average refund was almost $2,600. The important point is that taxpayers are paying their fair share and most are receiving a bit of a refund. To help ensure that this is the case, there are some things that you can do to not only help you complete an accurate return, but also ease the stress of getting the return preparation done.

INCOME TAX ・ 22 DAYS AGO