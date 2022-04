CAMDEN — The Blue Devils won a Section III baseball title in 2021. Now the team has to replace the league MVP all while moving up from Class B to Class A. Camden won a banner last season when the team beat Homer 11-9 to win the Class B-1 championship. The team finished 15-5. It was Camden’s fifth title and first since 2000. The last one came before current head coach Jake Bates took over. Now he’s in his 18th season.

