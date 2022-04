University of Delaware engineering professor LaShanda Korley truly values the importance of early research experiences for fueling students’ curiosity and innovative potential. When she was in high school and an undergraduate herself, research and programs that encouraged young women and others historically underrepresented to pursue science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers ultimately led Korley to look more closely at the wonders of the natural world than most of us could ever imagine.

COLLEGES ・ 3 DAYS AGO