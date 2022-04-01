ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, MA

ACMi News: April 01, 2022

acmi.tv
 3 days ago

The last hockey match between Arlington’s cops and firefighters was three years ago. Pre-pandemic. But this year, this friendly tradition is once again on as these two teams take to the ice at the Ed Burns arena. We have a preview of Guns and...

BBC

The heavy losses of an elite Russian regiment in Ukraine

In any war, there are units that distinguish themselves and others that become symbolic of failure. The 331st Guards Parachute Regiment had high hopes of being the first, but now represents the disintegration of Russia's plan for a quick war. The regiment's commanding officer, Col Sergei Sukharev, was killed in...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukrainian mayor kidnapped by Russian soldiers says he heard other captives being tortured

Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol mayor who was kidnapped by Russian forces and held for five days earlier this month, recounted his days in captivity and said he could hear other prisoners being tortured.On 11 March, Russian forces abducted the 33-year-old man from a town square.A video of the kidnapping was posted on Telegram by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.The video, caught on surveillance cameras, showed Russian forces put a black bag over Mr Fedorov’s head and take him away from Melitopol’s crisis centre, where he was working.He was released on 17 March after a special...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

The secret to the Ukrainian military’s success

Russia’s awful military performance in Ukraine has been the greatest surprise to emerge from President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion, confounding military analysts who had observed tactical and technological improvements in the Russian military in preceding years. By now it’s clear that Putin’s ambition to capture the port of...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia ‘taking incredible losses’ in Ukraine, senior US official says

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russia has been sustaining “incredible” losses since the start of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. State Department official says, putting the figure at more than 10,000 killed since the attack was launched just over a month ago.
MILITARY
Reuters

Trucker convoy leaves DC area, but a 'movement' rolls on

HAGERSTOWN, Maryland, April 2 (Reuters) - (Editor's note: Offensive language in 7th paragraph) Melanie Disporto said she lost her job in a Tennessee psychiatric facility when she refused to wear a mask or take the COVID-19 vaccine. A week later, in early March, inspired by YouTube videos of truck drivers...
ADVOCACY

