Climate Action Plan- Implementation Plan Open for Public Comment

A landmark United Nations climate assessment on how the world can reduce the rate of climate change is due to be published later today after negotiations between scientists and governments overran the deadline.The latest chapter of the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report is set to focus on how the world can limit global heating to under 1.5 C as outlined in the 2015 Paris Agreement. It is expected to assess methods for reducing greenhouse gas emissions that come from sectors and activities ranging from energy, to agriculture and transport, as well as methods to remove greenhouse gases...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO