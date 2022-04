We know that it is important for seniors stay active and social to be healthy and happy. However, seniors may struggle to find fitness centers and social spaces that are tailored to their needs. Prime Life Enrichment Center is a senior center in Carmel, Indiana that seeks to fill that gap by providing a wide range of programs that promote independence, wellness, and socialization for those age 50 and beyond.

CARMEL, IN ・ 20 DAYS AGO