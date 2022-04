A state judge has halted work on a Lafayette drainage project until April. At issue is a project by the Lafayette Consolidated Government that the city's engineers say is designed to ease flooding and drainage issues. But the property selected by LCG for the work has belonged to the same family for almost 100 years, and they don't believe it is the right location for drainage work - and they want it back.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 16 DAYS AGO