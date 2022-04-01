ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Cowboy Baseball Holds Off K-State In Series Opener

Oklahoma State Athletics
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANHATTAN, Kan. – Oklahoma State remained unbeaten in conference play with a 12-9 win over Kansas State Friday night at Tointon Family Stadium. With the win, the No. 2 Cowboys improved to 19-7 overall and 4-0 in the Big 12, while K-State is now 13-12 and 0-4 in league...

okstate.com

