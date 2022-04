SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On Monday, a family assistance center opened at Cal Expo offering help to anyone impacted by Sunday’s deadly mass shooting in downtown Sacramento. Support ranges from help making funeral arrangements to processing information from police and access to ongoing trauma counseling. It’s a resource one survivor calls imperative. “Every time I hear of another mass shooting, I fall to my knees and I get really upset,” Lisa Fine said. “It’s just so sad it keeps happening over and over and over, and it just shouldn’t be happening in our nation.” Lisa knows what it’s like to be at the center of...

