Ryan Jamison hit a walk-off RBI-single in the bottom of the eighth inning to give East Brunswick Tech a 6-5 win over Manville in East Brunswick. Scott Pede earned the win on the mound in relief. He pitched four innings while yielding only on run on two hits and two walks with five strikeouts. He also went 3-for-3 at the plate with a triple, double, and a single. He drove in a run and scored twice while also stealing a base and walking twice.

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO