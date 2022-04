Authorities in Texas say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on a capital murder warrant in the fatal shooting of an off-duty deputy sheriff on the northern outskirts of Houston.The teenager was arrested Friday for the shooting death of Deputy Darren Almendarez, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.KTRK-TV reported that the 17-year-old did not reply to questions as he was taken into the Harris County jail.Almendarez was shopping for groceries with his wife on Thursday night for a cookout the next day for his sister's birthday celebration, when he interrupted three people apparently trying to steal the catalytic...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO