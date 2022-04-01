New UF Brand Visuals Now Available!

The recent acquisition of Minit and Microsoft makes it easier than ever for a broad audience to mine, design, and execute their processes with Mavim & Microsoft. AMSTERDAM and BOSTON, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday Microsoft announced the acquisition of Minit to add to their portfolio of business applications in the Power Platform. This recent development makes it easier than ever for a broad audience to mine, design, and execute their processes with Mavim & Microsoft. The Minit acquisition makes it possible for customers to gain access to an enterprise grade process discovery tool in order to better understand the as-is state of their processes. With the integration between Mavim and the PowerPlatform, Mavim can leverage that input as a process design and simplify the governance and execution with the Power Platform.
