Tennis

Freshmen shine, No. 5 Vols topple Razorbacks

By Eric Woods, Contributor
utdailybeacon.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe No. 5 Tennessee men’s tennis team took care of business at Barksdale on Friday, defeating the No. 52 Arkansas Razorbacks 6-1. Freshman Conor Gannon picked up his first top-100 and ranked win of his career. After a brutal schedule to begin SEC play without No. 8 Johannus...

www.utdailybeacon.com

State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
