Joni Mitchell takes stage at all-star pre-Grammys tribute

By Lisa Richwine
 3 days ago
Joni Mitchell receives the honoree award during the 31st Annual MusiCares Person of the Year Gala, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. April 1, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LAS VEGAS, April 1 (Reuters) - Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, who broke through gender barriers in the 1960s and 1970s to help define an era, sang on stage for the first time in years on Friday at a musical tribute to her life by artists spanning genres and generations.

Musicians including John Legend, Cyndi Lauper, Beck, Mickey Guyton and Brandi Carlile performed favorites from Mitchell's catalog at the annual MusiCares fundraising gala before the Grammys, held this year in Las Vegas.

Following three hours of heartfelt speeches and performances, Mitchell stood on the stage in an MGM Grand ballroom clearly overwhelmed.

"That was such an exciting musical evening for me, to hear my music performed so well by everybody who was on stage," she said.

"I don't know what else to say. I don't want to say I was honored. That's obvious."

Mitchell then thrilled the crowd by joining several performers to sing along to "The Circle Game" and "Big Yellow Taxi." Toward the end of the second song, the group quieted to let her finish it alone with the iconic lyric, "... and put up a parking lot."

The Canadian-born musician, 78, has kept a low profile since working to recover from a brain aneurysm in 2015 that left her unable to speak or walk. On Friday, she walked with a cane, which she tapped along to the music.

MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy, raises funds to help musicians struggling with health and other issues. The group said it honored Mitchell as Person of the Year because of her creative work, philanthropy and resilience.

Mitchell, whose multidimensional lyrics about conflicts resonated with listeners, is regarded as one of the most influential singer-songwriters of the Woodstock era.

Mitchell broke into an industry dominated by men and sold millions of albums, including "Clouds," "Ladies of the Canyon" and "Blue."

Lauper recalled hearing Mitchell's music when she was 15. "I had never heard anyone singing so intimately about what it was like to be a young woman navigating through this world," Lauper said.

Porter, who sang a slow, soulful version of "Both Sides, Now," called Mitchell "a movement all by herself."

Ahead of the event, Mitchell told Reuters on the red carpet it was "a remarkable time" for her after "Blue" hit No. 1 on the iTunes charts last year, 50 years after its release.

"Both Sides, Now" also was featured in a moving scene in Oscars best picture winner "CODA," sung by star Emilia Jones.

"It's a very exciting time," Mitchell said. "This generation seems to get my work more than my own generation."

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Alison Williams and Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

CBS Chicago

Kanye West wins some GRAMMYs, but was told weeks ago that he wouldn't be performing

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS LA) -- Chicago native Kanye West was nominated for five GRAMMYs this year and won a couple, but was told weeks ago that he would not be performing at the Sunday night ceremony due to his "concerning online behavior" -- and perform he did not. West's "Donda" album was up for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. It did not win either award. For best rap album, "Donda" lost out to "Call Me If You Get Lost" by Tyler, The Creator, while for Album of the Year, it lost out to "We Are" by...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

Grammy Awards announce first slate of performers: Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo

NEW YORK - The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world's biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month's ceremony in Las Vegas.The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.The Grammys shifted to Las Vegas due to rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant in January. Organizers cited "too many risks" to hosting the performance-filled ceremony at the time.Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight time.The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

Oscars to Feature All-Star Band With Travis Barker, Sheila E., Robert Glasper

The Oscars will feature an unusual all-star band starring Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, legendary singer-percussionist Sheila E. and iconic jazz pianist Robert Glasper along with musical director Adam Blackstone, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced. The Oscars air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.
MUSIC
BET

John Legend Honored at First-Ever Grammys’ Black Music Collective Event

The incomparable John Legend was honored with a Global Impact Award for his musical and philanthropic achievements Saturday, Apr. 2 — the night before the Grammy Awards — thanks to the Black Music Collective and its homage to the culture that has influenced the world. Developed by Riggs...
MUSIC
NewsTimes

Joni Mitchell Gets Her Own SiriusXM Channel Leading Into MusiCares Honor

Joni Mitchell will be getting her own SiriusXM channel, starting today, pegged to her upcoming pre-Grammys MusiCares honor as that org’s person of the year. The time-limited Mitchell channel will be on the service in different time frames in its app and satellite iterations. It starts earlier on the SiriusX app, premiering today and running for about a month, through April 14. On the SiriusXM satellite service, it’ll be up for a shorter time — a week — bowing on Channel 105 on March 30 and wrapping up seven days later on April 5.
MUSIC
