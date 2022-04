GLEN ROSE — Midway’s golfers are still swinging, and they’re not ready to be done. The Midway boys’ golf team finished second at the District 11-6A Tournament at Squaw Valley Golf Course this week, qualifying for the upcoming Region II-6A tournament. The Panthers shot rounds of 307 and 289 as a team for a 596 total, behind only district champ Mansfield (281-274-555).

MIDWAY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO