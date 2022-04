STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — This year's bi-annual 'Pick Up the Poconos Spring Cleanup' is scheduled for April 23rd, the day after Earth Day. It will take place from 10:30 AM until 3:30 PM. They are looking for numerous volunteers throughout Monroe, Carbon, Wayne, and Pike counties to pick up trash and litter that has accumulated along area roadways in both the townships and boroughs.

STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO