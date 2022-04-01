ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Valley Water Chair Pro Tem John L. Varela statement on worsening drought conditions, water supply

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing two of the driest months on record, the miracle March we’d hoped for never happened. The end of the winter season remained dry with minimal snow falling in the Sierra Nevada and just .35 inches of rain falling in San Jose during March. The April 1 snowpack...

Phys.org

As drought deepens, Californians are saving less water

California will end winter in a perilous position as record-shattering dryness converges with lagging water conservation efforts in nearly every part of the state, officials said Tuesday. After months of cutting back, new data from the State Water Resources Control Board show that rather than conserving water, Californians increased urban...
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. officials encourage water conservation as drought emergency conditions continue

As drought conditions persist throughout California, San Francisco Public Utility Commission officials on Wednesday encouraged homeowners to utilize their services to find ways conserve water. During an evaluation at a home in the city’s Miraloma Park neighborhood on Wednesday morning, SFPUC officials said conserving water during these times is crucial...
CBS LA

Californians Using More Water Despite Worsening Drought

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The drought is increasingly getting worse, but Californians have not adjusted their usage, according to a new report this week. This most recent January may have been one of the driest on record, but Californians actually increased water use by 2.6% that month, compared to the same time in 2020. California was soaked by a series of storms between Christmas and New Year’s Day, which briefly improved the drought outlook. But that wet weather was followed by a bone-dry January and February, which are typically part of California’s wet season. Gov. Gavin Newsom has called on all Californians to cut their water usage by 15%, and several cities across Southern California have enacted water restrictions in response to the drought. In more wealthy areas, city officials have threatened to restrict water flow to residents who disregard restrictions and fines. Drought appears to be the new normal, and not only in the western states. A recent report from the U.S. Drought Monitor, more than 61% of the U.S. is in a stage of drought.
UPI News

Drought conditions expected to worsen this spring, NOAA says

March 18 (UPI) -- Below-average precipitation and above-average temperatures this spring are expected to worsen widespread drought across much of the U.S. West, national forecasters have predicted in a spring outlook report. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center said 60% of the contiguous United States is under...
CBS News

As drought worsens, water officials urge property owners to replace grass with drought-friendly native plants

World Water Day is on Tuesday, so water officials are calling on Californians again to conserve more water in the face of a worsening drought. One of the best ways to conserve water is to reduce outdoor watering, so Metropolitan Water District held a news conference at the Theodore Payne Foundation for Wildflowers & Native Plants to encourage Angelenos to use native plants that are more acclimated to Southern California's dry weather and require much less water than grass.
