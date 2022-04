BATON ROUGE, La. – Meeko Harrison had her biggest moment as a Kentucky Wildcat on Sunday afternoon, recording a two-out, two-run single in the top of the seventh inning to give Kentucky its first lead of the day as No. 8 Kentucky eked out a 5-3 win over No. 20 LSU to sweep the Tigers in Baton Rouge for the first time since 2016.

