UC Berkeley announces plans to collaborate with the city to house People’s Park residents in light of campus plans to build student housing there. How are people reacting? In light of all the controversy surrounding admissions, how will the fight impact campus funding? Governor Newsom signs an executive order directing state agencies and departments to ensure they are complying with economic sanctions imposed on Russia. How will this affect local businesses, and what do professors have to say? Finally, if you’re feeling stressed out, maybe this story can help. How do campus mental health clubs operate on campus and what resources are available for you? Cover design by Emiliano Fragoso. Edited by Wenyi Ge.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 21 DAYS AGO