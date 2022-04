As we finally turn the corner from COVID-19, I’m sure you are going to be dismayed to learn that we’ve got another problem heading toward the United States. African swine fever has ravaged sub-Saharan Africa, China, Mongolia, and Vietnam, has entered the European Union, and could be headed toward the United States. Fortunately, America may […] The post These disease surveillance dogs can help our economy and environment appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO