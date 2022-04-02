ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore, CA

Summer Art Camp at the Bothwell

livermorearts.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 20 – 24, 10 am – 3:30 pm. SUMMER ART CAMP at the Bothwell is inspiring and creative. Every day a variety of media...

livermorearts.org

Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
FOX26

17th-century 'Portrait of a Lady' masterpiece sells for $3.4 million

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Peter Paul Rubens' 17th-century masterpiece "Portrait of a Lady" has sold for the equivalent of $3.4 million at a Warsaw auction, becoming the most expensive artwork ever bought on the Polish art market, the auction house said. The painting sold for 14.4 million zlotys, auction...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

A Contested Landscape Painting in Berlin Is Deemed an Authentic Rembrandt

Click here to read the full article. For 30 years, a painting of a long bridge at twilight in Amsterdam was credited to Rembrandt’s studio. But new findings have reclaimed the landscape as an authentic work by the Dutch master. Berlin’s Gemäldegalerie, home to one of the world’s most extensive collections of Rembrandts, announced the discovery this week, effectively overturning a prior conclusion made by the Rembrandt Research Project on its attribution. The Gemäldegalerie acquired Landscape with Arched Bridge in 1924, when it was attributed to Rembrandt. The work came from the private holdings of Friedrich August II, the last Duke of Oldenburg,...
VISUAL ART
Fstoppers

Think Like an Artist and Improve Your Photography

Have you ever struggled with getting creative in your photography, but whatever you have tried, it didn’t solve the problem? Artists think in a very special way. Knowing how can massively change your photography. In my latest YouTube video about how to get more creative with changing your way...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Times Leader

African American Art on display at Misericordia

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. When a bystander asked Kas Williams which piece of art spoke to her most loudly, Williams led the way through the Pauly Friedman Gallery at Misericordia University and stood before “Streetcar Scene.”. The 1945 lithograph by John Woodrow Wilson depicts...
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
VISUAL ART
9&10 News

Benefits of Summer Camp: Presbytery Point

During the pandemic the option of sending your kids to summer camp went out the window. This year however, summer camps across Michigan are back and they offer great opportunities for kids to learn new skills, get outside, and make friends. We spoke to the Executive Director of Presbytery Point...
MICHIGAN STATE
hypebeast.com

THAMES MMXX Readies a Collection Celebrating the Works of Francis Bacon

For its latest collaboration, Blondey McCoy‘s THAMES MMXX has worked together with the estate of Francis Bacon on a full collection. Comprised of twelve styles, the special range is centered around select paintings by the Irish-born British figurative painter. A work jacket, hoodie, crewneck sweater, viscose shirt, T-shirts, beach...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

‘The Thief Collector’ Review: An Art-Heist Documentary With an ‘Oh. My. God.’ Factor

Click here to read the full article. You could say, going back to Hitchcock or the silent-film era, that the thriller is the quintessential form of cinema. You could also say that the quintessential moment of a thriller is one that makes you go “Oh. My. God.” When that happens (kind of a rare occurrence these days), it’s a privileged and intoxicating feeling, one that lifts you right out of yourself. Recently, though, I’ve been experiencing that sensation in what may sound like a highly unlikely place: documentaries about the art world. In a way, it’s not really a surprise. Art-world...
MOVIES
CBS News

Ukrainian children use art to document war

A Ukrainian couple is collecting and sharing artwork made by children during the war. The pictures of war and violence are a reflection of what the children see in their home country. Roxana Saberi shares the stories of these young artists.
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

Gagosian Opens New Boutique in the Heart of London

Featuring an array of rare books, editions, apparel and more. Gagosian is currently playing host to a number of intriguing exhibitions across its New York outposts, including the paintings of Iranian artist Mehdi Ghadyanloo and Awol Erizku’s exploration of the sphinx. As a constant publisher of well-crafted art books,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Travel + Leisure

7 Artists to Watch — and Invest in — This Year

Collecting art is more than a hobby. It's also has potential as a long-term investment and is a way to show your support for the global creative community. By commissioning living artists, you're helping to support the development of the arts. But, if you're not already deeply entrenched in the community, you may not know where to begin on your hunt for the perfect pieces to start your collection. There are plenty of talented names to consider. And to help you get started, we've rounded up seven of the most talked-about artists poised for success in 2022.
DESIGN
sneakernews.com

Ancient Art Of Stained Glass Inspires This Nike Vapormax Plus

The latest colorways of the Nike Vapormax Plus, similar to most GRs, have lacked direct inspiration, as few match their palettes with appropriate graphics and themes. This newly-revealed pair, however, wears its influences on its sleeve (insole, to be more accurate), as it pays homage to the art of stained glass.
APPAREL

