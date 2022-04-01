ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Parks News

kerncounty.com
 3 days ago

New – Trailer Rentals with campsite now available at Buena...

www.kerncounty.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Completely Gone for Good, Final Signs Removed

The cruel, and somewhat drawn-out death of Stitch's Great Escape at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom is mercifully at an end after park staff removed the final sign for the attraction. Stitch's Great Escape, which was just a kid-friendly retheming of the ExtraTERRORestrial Alien Encounter at Tomorrowland, has been closed since 2018. There have long been rumors of a Wreck-It Ralph attraction replacing it.
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Disneyland Restaurant Closing Indefinitely

Another Disney attraction is shutting its doors, at least for a little while. Blue Bayou, the popular restaurant located in Disneyland's New Orleans Square inside the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, will be closing "indefinitely" beginning in April. According to a notice on the official Disneyland Resort website, "Blue Bayou will be closed for refurbishment beginning April 21, 2022. Please check back here for updates." Disney did not disclose how long the closure would last.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks News#Buena Vista Campground
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive Theme Park in the USA

The theme park business was decimated in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney laid off 32,000 people in its theme part business. Prior to the spread of the virus, Disneyland got 18 million visitors a year. Disney World’s figure was closer to 50 million. At least one American city is virtually built around […]
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Mail

Mother raises eyebrows after revealing she shares a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on Channel 5's Council House Swap

A mother raised eyebrows when she admitted to sharing a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on last night's episode of Council House Swap. Artist Leonie appeared on the Channel 5 show because she wanted to swap her £105-a-week, two-bedroom house in...
TV & VIDEOS
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Cast Members Among Those Arrested in Human Trafficking Sting, ‘Indianettes’ Drill Team Not Allowed to Wear War Bonnets at Magic Kingdom, & More: Daily Recap (3/16/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDW News Today

Employees Walk Out of Disney Headquarters Amid ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Controversy, Disney Executives Rejected Internal Pleas to Denounce Bill, Trolley Derails at Magic Kingdom, and More: Daily Recap (3/22/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we’ve rounded up all our stories in one place to get today’s news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
TRAVEL
Motley Fool

Bad News for Disney: Pandemic Forces Theme Park to Shut Down Again

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Walt Disney ( DIS 1.07% ) has been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDW News Today

Florida Passes New ‘Stop WOKE’ Act, Disney CEOs Bob Iger & Chapek Had Falling Out, Shanghai Disneyland Closes Again, and More: Daily Recap (3/20/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we’ve rounded up all our stories in one place to get today’s news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, March 20, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

10 Houses, 5 Scarezones, 2 Live Shows Confirmed for Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Orlando Resort

Following the date announcement for Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Orlando Resort, we now know more about this year’s event. There will be ten haunted houses, five scarezones, and two live shows. This mostly aligns with the speculation map for Halloween Horror Nights 31 by Horror Night Nightmares, which lists ten possible houses and five unknown scare zones.
ORLANDO, FL
CinemaBlend

Dollywood Shuts Down Drop Ride Made By Same Company As The Orlando ICON Park Ride That Led To Teen’s Death

Last week a tragic event took place when a 14-year-old boy, identified as Tyre Sampson, fell to his death from the FreeFall attraction at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida. While the investigation as to exactly what happened is still ongoing, another theme park, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee’s Dollywood, is not taking any chances. It has decided to close its own drop tower attraction, made by the same manufacturer of the Florida ride, “out of an abundance of caution.”
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Space Mountain at Disneyland to Temporarily Become Hyperspace Mountain Ahead of May the 4th

According to the Disneyland Resort website and app, Space Mountain will be closed on April 28, 2022, and reopen as Hyperspace Mountain on April 29 for a limited time. Here is the description of Hyperspace Mountain from the Disneyland website: “Hurtle through hyperspace while dodging furious dogfights during this high-speed Star Wars adventure—opens April 29!”
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Adds Statement Estimating Guests Could Use Lightning Lane for ‘2 or 3’ Attractions Per Day

Walt Disney World has added a new statement to its webpage about Disney Genie+ estimating how often guests will be able to take advantage of the upcharge service each day. The new addition says, “On average, guests can enter 2 to 3 attractions or experiences per day using the Lightning Lane entrance if the first selection is made early in the day.” Currently, no limits have been placed on how many standard Lightning Lane reservations can be booked in a day, though individual Lightning Lanes purchases for select high-demand attractions are restricted to two per guest per day. Guests can purchase the service and begin making reservations beginning at 7 AM on the day of their visit, while additional time slots can be booked once the first one is used or expires, or two hours after park opening or when the first reservations are made, whichever comes first.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy