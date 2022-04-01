Taxes Dues

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. There's still more than a month til the April 18 tax deadline, but many Americans have already received their tax refunds from the IRS -- almost 38 million taxpayers have received tax refunds averaging $3,401. According to the IRS if you file your tax return electronically and use direct deposit, you should get your refund in about 21 days.

