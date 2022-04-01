ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Examining allostatic load, neighborhood socioeconomic status, symptom burden and mortality in multiple myeloma patients

By Samilia Obeng-Gyasi
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe objective of this study is to examine the association between neighborhood socioeconomic status (nSES) and baseline allostatic load (AL) and clinical trial endpoints in patients enrolled in the E1A11 therapeutic trial in multiple myeloma (MM). Study endpoints were symptom burden (pain, fatigue, and bother) at baseline and 5.5 months, non-completion...

Nature.com

Inter-arm systolic blood pressure difference: non-persistence and association with incident cardiovascular disease in the Multi-ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis

We investigated inter-arm systolic blood pressure (sIAD) difference, reproducibility, and incident cardiovascular disease (CVD). We hypothesized that higher sIAD values have low prevalence and nonpersistence over years, but that CVD risk is higher starting from the time of first high absolute sIAD. In Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis participants (n"‰="‰6725, 53% female, 45"“84 years old), Doppler systolic blood pressure (SBP) measurements were made in both arms (10-minute interval) thrice over 9.5 years. Proportional hazards for CVD (coronary heart disease, heart failure, stroke, peripheral arterial disease (PAD)) over 16.4 years were tested according to time-varying absolute inter-arm difference with covariates: (1) age, gender, race, and clinic; (2) model 1 plus height, heart rate, BP, antihypertensives, BMI, smoking status, lipids, lipid lowering medication, and diabetes. High sIAD was not persistent across exams. Maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg was found at least once in 815 persons. Maximum absolute sIAD had a graded relationship with incident stroke or PAD: 6.2% events; model 2 hazard ratio per 10"‰mmHg 1.34 (95% CI, 1.15"“1.56) and this risk was approximately doubled for maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg vs 0"“4"‰mmHg. Total CVD risk (18.4% events) was increased only for maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥25"‰mmHg. Associations with incident CVD did not differ for higher SBP in left vs right arm. A higher maximum absolute sIAD at any exam was associated with greater risk for stroke and PAD especially for values"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg, and"‰â‰¥25"‰mmHg for other CVD. Measuring SBP between arms may help identify individuals at risk for CVD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Newly published study shows link between socioeconomic deprivation and premature cardiovascular mortality

People living in socially-deprived areas of the United States are more likely to die prematurely from cardiovascular (CV) complications according to new research published recently in Mayo Clinic Proceedings. The study, completed by researchers at University Hospitals (UH) Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute, found social deprivation can explain a significant proportion of the geographic variation in premature cardiovascular mortality in the U.S.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Extramedullary disease in multiple myeloma: a systematic literature review

Extramedullary involvement (or extramedullary disease, EMD) represents an aggressive form of multiple myeloma (MM), characterized by the ability of a clone and/or subclone to thrive and grow independent of the bone marrow microenvironment. Several different definitions of EMD have been used in the published literature. We advocate that true EMD is restricted to soft-tissue plasmacytomas that arise due to hematogenous spread and have no contact with bony structures. Typical sites of EMD vary according to the phase of MM. At diagnosis, EMD is typically found in skin and soft tissues; at relapse, typical sites involved include liver, kidneys, lymph nodes, central nervous system (CNS), breast, pleura, and pericardium. The reported incidence of EMD varies considerably, and differences in diagnostic approach between studies are likely to contribute to this variability. In patients with newly diagnosed MM, the reported incidence ranges from 0.5% to 4.8%, while in relapsed/refractory MM the reported incidence is 3.4 to 14%. Available data demonstrate that the prognosis is poor, and considerably worse than for MM without soft-tissue plasmacytomas. Among patients with plasmacytomas, those with EMD have poorer outcomes than those with paraskeletal involvement. CNS involvement is rare, but prognosis is even more dismal than for EMD in other locations, particularly if there is leptomeningeal involvement. Available data on treatment outcomes for EMD are derived almost entirely from retrospective studies. Some agents and combinations have shown a degree of efficacy but, as would be expected, this is less than in MM patients with no extramedullary involvement. The paucity of prospective studies makes it difficult to justify strong recommendations for any treatment approach. Prospective data from patients with clearly defined EMD are important for the optimal evaluation of treatment outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Increased mortality risk in multiple-myeloma patients with subsequent malignancies: a population-based study in the Netherlands

The rapidly evolving treatment landscape of multiple myeloma (MM) has dramatically improved the survival of MM patients over time. However, there is also a concurrrent increase in the incidence of subsequent primary malignancies (SPMs) [1,2,3]. Risk factors associated with SPMs in MM encompass treatment with alkylating agents or immunomodulatory drugs (IMiDs) [1, 4,5,6], environmental exposures, genetic susceptibility to cancer, or combinations of these risk factors [7, 8]. As MM survivorship is expected to increase, it is vital for clinicians to know how these risk factors influence SPM development in MM patients. Therefore, this nationwide, population-based study aimed to complement and extend the data on SPMs among MM patients in the Netherlands, assessing prior malignancy diagnoses (PMDs) as a potential proxy for genetic susceptibility to cancer, as well as treatment-related factors. Besides, we assessed whether SPM development was associated with higher mortality risk.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Soc#Myeloma#Cohort Study#Performance Status#E1a11#Cox
Nature.com

Impact of maintenance therapy post autologous stem cell transplantation for multiple myeloma in early and delayed transplant

Based on phase 3 trials, maintenance therapy after autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) has become the standard of care in multiple myeloma (MM). We examined the trends in maintenance therapy in a large group of patients (2530) transplanted at a single institution over two decades. Majority (n"‰="‰1958; 77%) had an ASCT within 12 months of diagnosis (early ASCT). Maintenance was employed in 39% of the patients; 42% among early ASCT and 30.5% among delayed ASCT. Most common maintenance approach was an IMiD (61%), followed by a PI (31%), or a PI"‰+"‰IMiD (4%). Patients with high-risk FISH received PI-based maintenance more frequently. The PFS was superior with maintenance (36 vs. 22 months, p"‰<"‰0.001); 37 vs. 25 months for early ASCT (p"‰<"‰0.001) and 29 vs. 17 months for delayed ASCT (p"‰="‰0.0008). OS from ASCT was higher with maintenance for the whole cohort at 93 vs. 73 months (p"‰<"‰0.001). OS from diagnosis was also better for the whole cohort with maintenance therapy, 112 vs. 93 months (p"‰<"‰0.001). The improvement in PFS and OS was seen in high-risk and standard risk disease. The experience with maintenance therapy post ASCT for myeloma in a non-clinical trial setting confirms the findings from the phase 3 trials.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CNET

Long COVID: Majority of Patients Suffer From 2 Main Symptoms

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Nearly two-thirds of people with long-term effects from COVID-19 experience problems with concentration and memory, according to a new study from Cambridge University. In a study of 181 patients with what's often called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Upworthy

A new form of cancer therapy could totally wipe out advanced ovarian & colorectal tumors in 6 days

Bioengineering researchers have developed a new cancer therapy that can completely destroy advanced ovarian and bowel tumors in just six days. Clinical trials are scheduled to begin in the next few months, but results documented on mice were described as "very exciting." The research study, co-authored by Omid Veiseh, Amanda Nash, and colleagues from Rice, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the University of Virginia, and others, were published online on Science Advances earlier this month. Avenge Bio, a startup based in Massachusetts and co-founded by Veiseh, has licensed the new technology, the Rice University Office of Public Relations reports.
CANCER
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Google
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Non-Menstruating People Report Menstrual Symptoms After COVID-19 Vaccination

This article is based on research findings that are yet to be peer-reviewed. Results are therefore regarded as preliminary and should be interpreted as such. Find out about the role of the peer review process in research here. For further information, please contact the cited source. The potential impact that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

How does Parkinson's disease affect females?

Parkinson’s disease affects the nervous system. The disease damages or kills nerves in the brain, which results in muscle stiffness, tremors, and other symptoms. Females with Parkinson’s disease may report different symptoms and receive a lower quality of care compared with males. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Parkinson’s...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Cancer Health

Diet Affects Cancer Growth and Treatment

Recent research suggests that diets that mimic fasting—severe calorie restriction for most of the day or for several days per week—deprive cancer of fuel needed for rapid growth. Matthew Vander Heiden, MD, PhD, of the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT, and colleagues found that calorie restriction lowered glucose and lipid levels and slowed tumor growth in mice with pancreatic tumors. Another study found that severely restricting calories for five days a week led to an increase in cancer-killing CD8 T cells and a decrease in immune-suppressing cells in patients undergoing cancer treatment. For appropriate patients, calorie restriction is “a safe, inexpensive and potentially effective approach” that could easily be combined with standard cancer treatment, says Claudio Vernieri, MD, PhD, of the IRCCS National Tumor Institute in Italy.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Does Nerve Damage Contribute to “Long-COVID” Symptoms? Is It Treatable?

Almost all post-COVID neuropathy appears due to infection-triggered immune dysfunction that is potentially treatable. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to experience “long-COVID” symptoms persisting at least three months after recovery from COVID, even after mild cases. These include difficulty getting through normal activities, faintness and rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities, and muscle weakness. A new study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the National Institutes of Health suggests that some patients with long-COVID have long-lasting nerve damage that appears caused by infection-triggered immune dysfunction.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Low serum levels of zinc and 25-hydroxyvitmain D as potential risk factors for COVID-19 susceptibility: a pilot case-control study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. This study aimed to evaluate serum 25-hydroxyvitmain D and zinc levels in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients in comparison to healthy subjects. Methods. This was a single-center case-control study performed from March 20, 2020, to January 20, 2021, in Tehran, Iran. All...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Novel therapy could help people with asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis and cancer-related lung disease

A multicenter research team co-led by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center developed the first drug to treat the uncontrolled secretion of mucins in the airways, which causes potentially life-threatening symptoms in millions of Americans with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis (CF), as well as lung disease resulting from cancer and cancer treatment. The study was published today in Nature.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Life expectancy after pulmonary embolism

A pulmonary embolism (PE) blocks the pulmonary artery from supplying blood to the lungs. A person’s life expectancy with a PE depends on the type and severity of the embolism. It also depends on how quickly the person receives a diagnosis and treatment. Approximately. people are affected by a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Lesions without symptoms: understanding resilience to Alzheimer disease neuropathological changes

Since the original description of amyloid-Î² plaques and tau tangles more than 100Â years ago, these lesions have been considered the neuropathological hallmarks of Alzheimer disease (AD). The prevalence of plaques, tangles and dementia increases with age, and the lesions are considered to be causally related to the cognitive symptoms of AD. Current schemes for assessing AD lesion burden examine the distribution, abundance and characteristics of plaques and tangles at post mortem, yielding an estimate of the likelihood of cognitive impairment. Although this approach is highly predictive for most individuals, in some instances, a striking mismatch between lesions and symptoms can be observed. A small subset of individuals harbour a high burden of plaques and tangles at autopsy, which would be expected to have had devastating clinical consequences, but remain at their cognitive baseline, indicating 'resilience'. The study of these brains might provide the key to understanding the 'black box' between the accumulation of plaques and tangles and cognitive impairment, and show the way towards disease-modifying treatments for AD. In this Review, we begin by considering the heterogeneity of clinical manifestations associated with the presence of plaques and tangles, and then focus on insights derived from the rare yet informative individuals who display high amounts of amyloid and tau deposition in their brains (observed directly at autopsy) without manifesting dementia during life. The resilient response of these individuals to the gradual accumulation of plaques and tangles has potential implications for assessing an individual's risk of AD and for the development of interventions aimed at preserving cognition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Peripheral Nerve Problems Linked to Future Dementia

Having peripheral nerve function problems — that is, sensory or motor impairment in the lower legs — was linked to a higher risk of developing dementia among older adults, according to a new analysis published in the journal Neurology. People with diabetes are at greater risk for cognitive...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
New Britain Herald

HEALTHY LIVING: Understanding multiple sclerosis and knowing the symptoms

According to the National MS Society, it’s estimated that roughly a million people over the age of 18 are living with multiple sclerosis in the United States. “Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune condition where a person’s immune system incorrectly attacks their own body. Specifically the central nervous system is affected, which includes the brain, spinal cord and the nerves which provide us with vision, the optic nerves,” said Brian Wong, MD, neuro-immunologist with Hartford HealthCare’s Ayer Neuroscience Institute and co-director of the Multiple Sclerosis Center in Southington.
SOUTHINGTON, CT

