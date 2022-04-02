April 2022

The weather is finally warming up, and the flowers are blooming. So, you know what that means? Spring break!. April is when many people look to get away after a long winter and before the summer rush. Unfortunately, though, that can create a busy travel month. This is especially true since many people have put travel on hold for the past couple of years. In fact, spring break bookings for 2022 have increased by a staggering 134% over 2021 bookings, according to new data by travel insurance and assistance provider Allianz Partners.

