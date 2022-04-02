ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Put-in-bay, OH

April 2022

putinbaydaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough the ferries do not start regular service for a while yet, it...

putinbaydaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

Amtrak's Latest Sale Offers 2 Private Room Tickets for the Price of 1

Amtrak wants to help people escape for spring with a free companion ticket in private rooms starting Tuesday, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale, which is valid through March 21, allows passengers who book a private roomette to bring a guest for no extra charge with fares starting at $193. The sale is valid on travel between March 16 and May 22.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Get Roundtrip Flights to Costa Rica Starting at $150

If you've been itching to get away to somewhere warm and beautiful, there are some major flight deals that are happening right now that will make it super affordable to jet off to Costa Rica. The Points Guy reported the news from Scott's Cheap Flights. Avianca, Alaska, American, Copa, JetBlue,...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Put-in-bay, OH
Thrillist

This Airline's Spring Sale Has Discounted Roundtrip Flights to Europe

Avoid some of the coming price hikes with a flight sale from KLM. The airline is offering roundtrip airfare to top European destinations for a fraction of the usual price. This spring sale won't last long, however. You'll need to book by March 30 to lock in the low prices.
TRAVEL
The Guardian

Ghost fares and extensions: what to do with flight credits for Covid cancellations

In early 2020, Siobhan Hannan found herself in a game of chicken with an airline. Her teenage daughter was booked to fly to Singapore, accompanied by family, as Covid-19 cases were starting to escalate abroad. So that she could obtain a refund on the fare, Hannan was hoping the airline would cancel the flight. But even as case numbers grew, Singapore didn’t close its borders and the flight wasn’t cancelled. Eventually, unwilling to send her daughter overseas as the pandemic began to rumble, Hannan pulled the plug on the trip.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisehive.com

Fourth Cruise Canceled for Norwegian Escape as Repairs Continue

A fourth cruise for Norwegian Escape has been canceled due to the need for repairs after the ship ran aground in Puerto Plata on March 14, 2022. In a letter emailed to booked guests and travel partners, the cruise line has informed those impacted that the planned April 2 sailing will no longer take place.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferries#Vehicles
The Points Guy

The 8 best places to visit in April

The weather is finally warming up, and the flowers are blooming. So, you know what that means? Spring break!. April is when many people look to get away after a long winter and before the summer rush. Unfortunately, though, that can create a busy travel month. This is especially true since many people have put travel on hold for the past couple of years. In fact, spring break bookings for 2022 have increased by a staggering 134% over 2021 bookings, according to new data by travel insurance and assistance provider Allianz Partners.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Save Up to $444 on Your Next Trip with This Flight App

Hopper is our go-to source for snagging cheap flights thanks to its low-fare calendar and price freezing feature, but as if the travel booking platform hasn't done enough for us already, it's hosting a sale that could help you combat rising travel costs and save you up to $444. For...
CELL PHONES
Norwalk Reflector

Deadline application April 21

NEW LONDON — The New London Proceeds Corporation is seeking applications from community members and/or organizations interested in obtaining grant money for health-related projects. Submit a brief but detailed summary of the project to Brandon Schwinn, 51 Clyde Ave., New London, Ohio 44851 or bschwinn12@gmail.com. The application deadline is...
NEW LONDON, OH
cruisehive.com

Cruise News Update: April 2, 2022

Here’s your weekly cruise news update covering all the major cruise lines, and it has been an eventful week for Norwegian Cruise Line with multiple ships. There’s a cruise cancellation, a mechanical issue, and some good news with two NCL ships making a comeback. Cruise News Update. We’ve...
GERMANY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
WCBD Count on 2

Firefly on the Bayou coming in April

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefly Distillery will bring a cajun flair to North Charleston next month. The distillery will host its first annual New Orleans-themed Firefly on the Bayou event on April 3. Guests can enjoy a classic crawfish boil along with live music from Charleston’s “Street Beat” brass and the New Breed Brass […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
boardingarea.com

Special Happy Hour cocktails coming to United Club Lounges April 4th to April 8th

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy