Brookings, S.D. – Very few teams have the opportunity to end its season with a championship game victory on home court in April. The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are one of them. Behind five players in double figures, including double-double performances from Kallie Theisen and WNIT MVP Myah Selland, the Jackrabbits came out on top of a lopsided […]

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO