ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
InspireMore

10 April Fools’ Riddles For The Whole Family To Enjoy

This article originally appeared on iMOM.com and reflects their mission and beliefs. April Fools’ Day isn’t just about whoopie cushions and toothpaste-filled Oreos. If you’re not the pranking type or you are just looking for more fun for your family, our April Fools’ Riddles are fun for teasing your brain. Toss a couple in lunchboxes, text one to your husband in the middle of the day, or quiz your kids in the car.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NPR

Alex Isley and Jack Dine, 'Such A Thing'

We've heard it before: whether it's love or the gig of our dreams, the thing we're searching for often finds us when we stop looking. "Such A Thing," a song from Alex Isley and Jack Dine, features a dreamy soundscape created to surrender to that divine timing. Rich, lush background vocals, glistening piano and simple drums provide the perfect canvas for Isley's colorful melodies as she sings, "Just one year ago / You couldn't have told me / that this was a part of my plans." Sometimes, we are all in such a rush to get where we think we should be that we don't consider that we're exactly where we're supposed to be.
MUSIC
WKYT 27

UK football star Josh Ali writing children’s book series

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky football star Josh Ali is doing more than just football. He’s created an adventurous children’s book serious called “Young Joshua’s Big Adventures.”. The first book is entitled “Fishing is Fun for Everyone.” The series is meant to encourage outdoor activities...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy