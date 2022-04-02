ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Rudder, College Station girls gymnastics teams advance to state

By EAGLE STAFF REPORT
Bryan College Station Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rudder and College Station girls gymnastics teams advanced to state at the regional meet Thursday at Rudder. Round Rock won the team title with 224.55 points followed by Rudder...

theeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Aggies Roll to 3-0 Exhibition Win at Texas State

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies continued a spring of growth with a 3-0 victory over the Texas State Bobcats in Saturday afternoon’s exhibition match at Bobcat Soccer Complex. The Maroon & White continued their strong defensive effort this spring, now outscoring their opponents 19-1 in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Savannah, TX
City
Rockwall, TX
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Round Rock, TX
College Station, TX
Sports
Rockwall, TX
Sports
Houston Chronicle

Magnolia returns to regional tournament off 4-0 win

HUMBLE — Magnolia remembers the feeling of yesteryear, and it still doesn’t sit well. “We’re still reminded of that sting, and we’re motivated to go out there and win it all,” Magnolia goalkeeper Taylor Sanderson said thinking back to a 1-0 loss to Friendswood in last year’s regional championship.
MAGNOLIA, TX
CW33 NewsFix

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS PREVIEW: L.D. Bell vs. Keller

L.D. Bell (17-4-4, 11-2-1) The Bell Blue Raiders have fought hard all season to get to this point. The team finished at the top of their district with big time wins over the likes of W.T. White, Chisholm Trail, Fort Worth Paschal, Euless Trinity, North Crowley, and more. The Blue Raiders have outscored their opponents by a combined 32 goals this season and are ready to continue to show their dominant force on the pitch. So far in playoffs, L.D. Bell has defeated a strong Southlake Carroll (2-0) and El Paso Socorro (1-0).
KELLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

UT Tyler Softball: Patriots sweep Texas A&M International

Standout pitching and a grand slam by Sam Schott combined to help No. 2 UT Tyler sweep Texas A&M International on Sunday in a Lone Star Conference softball doubleheader at Suddenlink Field. The Patriots won 4-0 and 9-1 to improve to 30-4 overall and 16-4 in the LSC. The Dustdevils...
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

4A Girls Soccer: Henderson scores 2-0 win over Palestine

Henderson scored two goals in the first half and goalkeeper Jordyn Lybrand made several outstanding saves as the Lady Lions registered a 2-0 win over Palestine on Friday in a Class 4A Region II girls soccer quarterfinal match in Tyler. Kirsten Gasaway scored the first goal on a rocket into...
HENDERSON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#Rudder College Station
WacoTrib.com

MCC softball keeps rolling, runs over Weatherford in doubleheader

The McLennan Community College softball team boosted its current winning streak to 19 games by sweeping a doubleheader against Weatherford College on Saturday afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark. MCC claimed an 8-0 run rule victory in the opener and then won the second game, 6-4. Highlassies pitcher Cheyenne Floyd threw...
WEATHERFORD, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Softball: Henderson captures win over Lindale Lady Eagles

LINDALE — Henderson scored two early runs and five late runs to score a 9-2 win over the Lindale Lady Eagles on Friday in a District 16-4A softball game. Jaci Taylor had three hits for the Lady Lions, including a double. Charli Bird had two hits. Adding singles were Kloee Carroll, Chloe Ellis and Sunny Goens.
LINDALE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy