Europe Composites Market To Be Driven By Rising Demand For Light-Weight Materials In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

A new global study has revealed the extent of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions caused by vegetable oil production, highlighting the need for more sustainable growing solutions. Scientists from the University of Nottingham's Future Food Beacon carried out the first analysis to consider GHG emissions from almost all possible systems that are currently used to produce palm, soybean, rapeseed and sunflower oil around the world. The study was a meta-analysis, that incorporated all relevant studies concerning the environmental impact of oil production published between 2000 and 2020. The findings have been published today in Science of the Total Environment.

INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO