Agriculture

Europe Insecticides Market To Be Driven By Rising Concerns About Insect Diseases And Rising Demand For Food In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

 2 days ago

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Europe Insecticides Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Europe insecticides market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, waste treatment method, method of application, active ingredients, and major regions. The...

Axios

Fertilizer prices soar, posing risk of further food price increases

Fertilizer prices have soared in recent weeks as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine further exacerbated global supply chain disruptions. Why it matters: Fertilizer is a key component in food production, meaning farmers are poised to face higher costs likely leading to further increases in food prices. Fertilizer is about three...
AGRICULTURE
Salon

Squeezed: How cartels, climate and supply chains are causing lime prices to surge

I started wondering if something was going on when I received my second bowl of pho in as many weeks with a slice of lemon on the side. My apartment is at the edge of Chicago's Little Vietnam stretch and pho ga from Nhà Hàng Vietnam Restaurant has quickly become my go-to post-work comfort food. Typically, it's served with a small platter packed with basil, bean sprouts, a slice or two of jalapeño and a wedge of lime.
LOUISVILLE, KY
BBC

Sunflower oil: UK bottler has a few weeks' supply left

The biggest cooking oil bottler for UK shops has said it only has a few weeks' supply of sunflower oil left. Ukraine and Russia produce most of the world's sunflower oil and the war is disrupting exports, said Edible Oils. The company, which packages oil for 75% of the UK...
INDUSTRY
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
Agriculture Online

Avian influenza hopping away with U.S. egg supply this Easter

Due to the rapidly rising numbers of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), consumers may be looking at a shortage of eggs this Easter. Egg production has not fully recovered from disruptions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, and while the supply has stabilized, it is still well below pre-pandemic numbers.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybean market may have removed too much war premium; demand strong

The soybean market closed sharply lower on Tuesday but up 21¢ from the lows of the day. The early selling drove the market down to its lowest level since February 28. A collapse in energy markets, a sharp drop in most agricultural markets, and a jump in the stock market seem to have traders convinced that a cease-fire is close at hand, and the war premium is coming out of the market very quickly. The market is now trying to price in a back-to-normal scenario. News that China plans to release 500,000 tonnes of soybeans from state reserves this week was seen as a bearish factor for meal.
AGRICULTURE
freightwaves.com

What a loosening freight market means for CPG companies

The truck market is correcting. If you haven’t read the article that FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller wrote last week titled, “Just 3 years after 2019 trucking bloodbath, another is on the way,” I recommend starting there. For those who prefer a video format and/or want more detail, Fuller discusses his thesis on the most recent Loaded and Rolling episode.
RETAIL
Agriculture Online

U.S. farmers pursue soybean profits, shrug at tight wheat stocks

American farmers say they will plant more soybeans — a record 91 million acres — and less corn and spring wheat despite tight global wheat supplies that have been compounded by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine are two of the world’s largest wheat exporters, and Ukraine is a leading corn supplier. The United States is the world’s largest agricultural exporter.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA says food inflation rate to soar, highest since 2008

Prices for common elements of the U.S. diet, from poultry and dairy to fruits and vegetables, are rising at double or triple their usual rate, said the government in forecasting the highest annual food inflation rate in 14 years. The Agriculture Department said food prices would rise an average of 5% this year, an abrupt two-point increase from its forecast a month ago.
BUSINESS

