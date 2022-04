Thought when it came to ice, there's just ice? Think again: Researchers at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas discovered a new form of ice, they announced last week. There are 20 known solid forms of ice. The team behind UNLV's Nevada Extreme Conditions Lab pioneered a new method for "measuring the properties of water under high pressure," they said. "The water sample was first squeezed between the tips of two opposite-facing diamonds—freezing into several jumbled ice crystals. The ice was then subjected to a laser-heating technique that temporarily melted it before it quickly re-formed into a powder-like collection of tiny crystals."

