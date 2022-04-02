ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross Colton strikes twice as Lightning extend dominance over Blackhawks

By Field Level Media
 2 days ago
EditorsNote: Recast the 2nd graf; added team records

Tampa Bay’s Ross Colton scored twice in a three-point night, including the go-ahead tally, as the Lightning won their fourth straight game by beating the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Friday night.

Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point each added a goal and an assist. Nick Paul had three assists and Nikita Kucherov had two assists for the Lightning (43-18-6).

Traded by Chicago to the Lightning last month, Brandon Hagel scored into an empty net on Colton’s assist with 19 seconds remaining. Andrei Vasilevskiy produced his NHL-best 35th win by stopping 21 shots.

Tampa Bay improved to 3-7-0 on the front end of back-to-back contests and is 21-6-4 on home ice. It is also 17-1-1 in its last 19 matchups with Chicago (24-35-10.

The club’s Jon Cooper, who made his Lightning head coaching debut on March 29, 2013, became the 49th NHL bench boss to lead his 700th game.

The visitors got goals from Calvin de Haan and Alex DeBrincat. Workhorse goalie Kevin Lankinen made 38 saves for Chicago, which lost its fourth straight game (0-3-1) and is 3-6-3 in the second of back-to-back tilts.

In his return to his old arena, Tyler Johnson -- a Lightning member from 2012 to 2021 -- was honored by the franchise with a video tribute on the stadium video board.

In their first of 11 April home games, the Lightning peppered Lankinen with nine shots in the first five minutes before Stamkos capitalized.

After a strong first power play, they went up 1-0 at 6:11 when Kucherov fed a pass into the slot to Point, who backhanded a pass that Stamkos one-timed for his team-leading 31st goal.

Four minutes later, after the home side’s second power play expired, Kucherov cleverly faked a shot and fed Point for his 26th tally.

Blanked 4-0 by the Panthers in Florida on Thursday, Chicago got on the board at 12:11 when de Haan’s long snap shot found its way in for the defenseman’s third goal.

On Chicago’s second man advantage, DeBrincat squared the match at 2-all with his 39th goal by tallying from the low slot at 17:21.

In the second, Colton broke the tie with a rebound to put Tampa Bay up at 6:12. Six minutes later, he netted his 14th on a blind, between-the-legs pass from Paul for a 4-2 lead.

Vasilevskiy (35-14-4) denied three shots in the third to raise his spotless career mark to 13-0-0 against the Blackhawks.

--Field Level Media

Habs outduel Lightning in shootout, 5-4

Nick Suzuki scored the shootout’s only goal as the visiting Montreal Canadiens topped the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-4 on Saturday night. Shooting in the bottom of the third round, Suzuki backhanded the game-deciding tally past Brian Elliott (27 saves) for Montreal’s lone win on its four-game road trip (1-2-1).
NHL
NHL roundup: Knights solidify wild-card position with win over Kraken

April 2 - Jack Eichel had his first multi-goal game with Vegas, tallying twice, as the Golden Knights defeated the host Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Logan Thompson's bid for a second straight shutout was thwarted at 10:44 of the third period as Seattle's Alex Wennberg took a drop pass from Jared McCann and beat the screened goaltender from the slot. Thompson made 26 saves.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks News & Rumours: Toews, Foley, Vosters, DeBrincat

With making the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs a distant thought at this point in the campaign for the Chicago Blackhawks, one would think that there wouldn’t be much to talk about when it comes to the rebuilding franchise. Yet, this is a storied organization for a reason. There’s always something to discuss.
NHL
Panthers clinch playoff spot with victory over Sabres

Anthony Duclair scored twice, and Jonathan Huberdeau set the franchise record for single-season points as the Florida Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday afternoon. Goalie Spencer Knight made 26 saves for the Panthers (48-15-6, 102 points). Florida’s 48th win broke the...
NHL
FOX Sports

Toews scores late, Avs beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado's...
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Blackhawks fall to Coyotes in overtime

The Blackhawks fell to the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 in overtime at the United Center on Sunday. 1. Jonathan Toews was honored before the game for hitting the 1,000-game milestone. It was a terrific ceremony all around, but the highlight of the night was when former alternate captains Marian Hossa, Brent Seabrook, Patrick Sharp and Andrew Shaw made a surprise appearance. The crowd absolutely erupted. The four of them, Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane presented Toews with a silver stick.
NHL
FOX Sports

Lightning to host Matthews and the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (44-19-5, second in the Atlantic) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (43-18-7, third in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup against Tampa Bay. He currently ranks fifth in the league with 88 points, scoring 51 goals and totaling 37 assists. The Lightning are 12-6-2...
NHL
Devon Toews' goal lifts Avalanche past Penguins

Devon Toews scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in Denver on Saturday. Nicolas Aube-Kubel also scored, Nathan MacKinnon had two assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots for Colorado (49-14-6,...
NHL
