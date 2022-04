Charlotte Flair confirmed in an interview with Ariel Helwani that she and AEW's Andrade El Idolo will be getting married this summer in Mexico. She wouldn't confirm what the date would be, but did say, "We have a date. It's this summer, in Mexico. I have my dress." The pair first got engaged on New Year's Day 2020, but rumors spread last year that the two had separated. However, El Idolo was spotted alongside Flair at the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 induction ceremony on Friday night.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO