Grammy nominee Carlos Henriquez credits his upbringing in South Bronx with shaping his smooth Latin

Click here to read the full article. It might be hard to tell but April 19th will mark 28 years since the release of Nas’ classic debut album Illmatic. After finally winning his first and only Grammy last year for Best Rap Album for his 2020 masterpiece, King’s Disease, less than one year later, the veteran Queensbridge rapper returned to the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night (April 3) in honor of his 16th nomination.More from VIBE.comGrammys 2022: Jazmine Sullivan, Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic, And More Take Home Major WinsLil Nas X And Jack Harlow Sparkle On The 2022 Grammy...

MUSIC ・ 18 HOURS AGO