Grammy nominee Carlos Henriquez credits his upbringing in South Bronx with shaping his smooth Latin

XXXTENTACION was shot and killed on June 18, 2018 outside of RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Nearly four years later, a new documentary called LOOK AT ME! is just days away from making its premiere at South by Southwest (SXSW). Ahead of the event, 50 Cent attended a private...
Exclusive – Grammy Award-winning producer Stevie J has a résumé most producers only dream of — his collaborations with The Notorious B.I.G., Diddy, JAY-Z and Mariah Carey barely scratch the surface. While Stevie is widely known for his appearances on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Growing Up Hip Hop, it’s his work in the studio and innate musical talent that truly make Stevie J a legend.
Dr. Dre's alleged baby mama Kili Anderson was out and about over the weekend — only days after the mogul's ex-wife Nicole Young made her first appearance since scoring big in divorce court. Kili — whose own lawyer revealed her situation with Dre as part of a civil lawsuit...
The same day the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" bandleader received 11 Grammy nominations – the most by any artist this year – the love of his life was beginning chemotherapy treatments for her second battle with cancer. Jon Batiste and bestselling author Suleika Jaouad ("Between Two Kingdoms") talk with correspondent Jim Axelrod about how their world was turned upside-down, and how they met adversity with an act of defiance.
Reactions were mixed after Chris Rock performed at the Wilbur Theater in Boston days after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars. Rock only briefly addressed the falling-out, saying he was "still kind of processing what happened" Sunday and never mentioning Smith by name. Since the Oscars incident, sales for...
While discussing his new ‘HDIGH’ project in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL, Dave East spoke about his bond with the late Nipsey Hussle, working with the ‘Queen’ Mary J. Blige, and more. Though Dave East reps Harlem, part of his heart will forever be in the...
When it comes to speculation about her relationship status, Selena Gomez has heard it all before at least a million times. But instead of going round and round the rumor mill, the 29-year-old singer is setting the record straight on where she stands in her love life. Taking to TikTok...
Compton, CA – Beyoncé tends to turn heads wherever she shows up, but the superstar is reportedly set to steal the spotlight at this year’s Oscars in spectacular fashion. According to Variety, Mrs. Carter has been in “deep talks” with the organizers behind the 94th Academy Awards since last week about staging an iconic performance of her King Richard song “Be Alive.”
It might be hard to tell but April 19th will mark 28 years since the release of Nas’ classic debut album Illmatic.
After finally winning his first and only Grammy last year for Best Rap Album for his 2020 masterpiece, King’s Disease, less than one year later, the veteran Queensbridge rapper returned to the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night (April 3) in honor of his 16th nomination.More from VIBE.comGrammys 2022: Jazmine Sullivan, Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic, And More Take Home Major WinsLil Nas X And Jack Harlow Sparkle On The 2022 Grammy...
Former Bad Boy Records artist Shyne was imprisoned for nearly a decade on charges of attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment. In 1999, Shyne, Diddy and his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez were partying at a Manhattan nightclub when gunfire erupted. Shyne, who was barely out of his teens at the time,...
Lamont Coleman — better known as Harlem MC Big L — was shot and killed in 1999, bringing his brief yet legendary career to an abrupt end. At just 24 years old, Big L was nowhere near done putting his lyrical talents to good use. According to Big...
Los Angeles, CA – Buddy was one of Nipsey Hussle‘s closest collaborators before his untimely death in March 2019, appearing on all three installments of his “Status Symbol” series. But their bond extended beyond the booth in sometimes hilarious fashion. During a recent interview with Home...
A quarter-century ago today in Hip-Hop history, Notorious B.I.G. released his second album, Life After Death. Biggie, who was killed two weeks before its release, was nominated for three Grammy’s for this project: Best Rap Album, Best Rap Solo Performance for “Hypnotize,” and Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for “Mo Money Mo Problems.” The double LP was released posthumously by Bad Boy Records.
Drake’s OVO brand is teaming up with another famous company for an upcoming collaboration that fans of the 6 God will be paying close attention to. On Tuesday (March 15), OVO took to its Instagram page to announce a new collaboration with Playboy for a special capsule collection. Fans...
In celebration of Women’s History Month, “The Women of Def Jam ,” a 24-track compilation showcasing some of the top female artists in the history of the world’s premier hip-hop record label, has been released today. Available now as a triple-LP boxed set, the album’s tracklist ranges from Nikki D, Foxy Brown, Boss, and Ashanti to Amerie, Teyana Taylor, Alessia Cara, Rapsody and Jhené Aiko.
Some of our favorite artists are back with some serious bangers. GU Jams is Girls United’s column dedicated to sharing and discussing new music and music news. If you’ve been seeking new music, look no further. This week, some of our favorite artists released new and exciting projects that will surely get you dancing, singing, or swooning. From Coco Jones’ comeback to music to Lizzo teasing her next single, discover the music that inspired us this week below.
DJ Chose has been making big waves out of Houston, Texas as of late. His viral hit "Thick" was given a boost thanks to a remix from Megan Thee Stallion, and since that time, he has been making good use of this moment by collaborating with some big artists. For instance, he just released his new album called MULTI, and it is packed with some pretty massive features.
Nas has been on an impeccable run these past two years. While Nasir and The Lost Tapes 2 were considered underwhelming for Nas' standards, his recent releases with King's Disease 1 & 2, and December's Magic have made up for the previous lackluster efforts. Just a few months off of...
Over the last few years, hip hop has seen the emergence of a wave of LGBTQ+ artists, probably at the forefront of the wave being Lil Nas X. Now, LGBTQ+ artists like Saucy Santana are making a name for themselves in the industry as well. FOX Soul’s Quentin Latham recently...
Freddie Gibbs, Indiana’s first Grammy-nominated rapper and aspiring actor, releases “Ice Cream.” Gibbs hooks up with Rick Ross for a violent rap anthem that finds the partners flexing their financial prosperity and flipping birds over a thunderous Kenny Beats beat, arriving before his Coachella performance with Madlib. “Ice Cream” reimagines Raekwon’s iconic song of the same name from 1995’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx...
