Smart Shopper: $5 Tickets to Knights Fest

We’ve all had those moments where we’ve been caught singing our lungs out as if we think we’re Mariah. But instead of feeling that sense of embarrassment after being caught by a partner or housemate, you can rest easy knowing that the entire boat is doing it with you. And no one can hear. Hop aboard Silent Sounds’ boat parties for the chance to hear all of your favourite tracks and have a good old fashioned boogie. Running for up to four hours, the event features three DJs on different channels that you can choose between while taking in the sights of Tower Bridge, The Shard, The O2 and Greenwich.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 17 DAYS AGO